SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

