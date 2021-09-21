Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Purchases $37,500.24 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,990.00.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

