Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.55

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.55 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 46,264 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.55. The firm has a market cap of £69.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

