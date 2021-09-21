Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 210 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.45.

NYSE GD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.02. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

