Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. 271,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,704,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

