Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

A traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.62. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,710. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

