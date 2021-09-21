Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,294. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

