Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock remained flat at $$67.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,384. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

