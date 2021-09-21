Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 21,675 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,549,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

