Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $99,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.