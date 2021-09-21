Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -280.24 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $137.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,096,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

