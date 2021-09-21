Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.33 ($82.75).

STM stock opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.83.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

