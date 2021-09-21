Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SMP opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

