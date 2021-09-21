Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 284,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,748. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.15. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.