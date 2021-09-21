State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 250 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -227.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

