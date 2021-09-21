State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.