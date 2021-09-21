State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 160 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lumentum worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

