State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,750 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NOV worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NOV by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

