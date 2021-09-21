State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

