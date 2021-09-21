Stealth Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $244.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

