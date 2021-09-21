Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) is Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,560 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $85,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stellantis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $212,985,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

