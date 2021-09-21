StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

