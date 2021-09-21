Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Down 0.6%

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Approximately 545,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 424,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.60 ($0.22).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.