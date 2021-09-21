Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,789 call options.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

