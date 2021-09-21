Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,309 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,583% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after buying an additional 986,582 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 979,728 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,025,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,463,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

