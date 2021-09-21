Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $223,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.