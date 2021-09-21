Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,168,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,437,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $6,017,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Shares of SYK opened at $268.33 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.