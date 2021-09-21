Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.77.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,355. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

