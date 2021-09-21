Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,477 shares of company stock worth $7,542,925 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

