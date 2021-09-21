SureRemit Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $19,907.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00171461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00110425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.29 or 0.06710409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,783.22 or 0.99615120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.90 or 0.00752057 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

