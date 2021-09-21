Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 99,515 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 185.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

