Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

