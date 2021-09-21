Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

