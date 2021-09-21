Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 146,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mattel by 91.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.