SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.86. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

