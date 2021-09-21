Swiss National Bank Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Veritex worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $3,178,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

