Swiss National Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

