Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Lindsay worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.