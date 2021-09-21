T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.