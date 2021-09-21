Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 447,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

