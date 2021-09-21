Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

TBLA stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $37,536,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $14,829,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

