Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,138. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

