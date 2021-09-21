Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 100,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

