Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,219 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

