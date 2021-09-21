Tatro Capital LLC Buys 169 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $410.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.