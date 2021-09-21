Tatro Capital LLC Purchases 1,701 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

