Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

