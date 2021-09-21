Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $165.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

