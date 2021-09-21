TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. CSFB upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.