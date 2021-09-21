Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $11,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

GOEV opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

